1 death, 50 hospitalizations in WI DHS’ Sunday report

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Almost one in four COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 1,606 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 521,794. 5,068 tests came back negative.

94% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 31,751.

50 more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 23,076.

The state also reported one new deaths on Sunday putting the total number of deaths at 5,451.

County Numbers

Barron County’s cases increased by 28 making the new total of cases 4,889.

Chippewa County reports 29 more cases. Its total is now at 6,513 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Dunn County had 21 new cases. The total is now 3,843.

Eau Claire County cases grew by 47, putting the total at 10,106.

La Crosse County’s cases increased by 20 with a new total of 11,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

For a more complete list of COVID-19 numbers by county, click HERE.

