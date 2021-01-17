Frostbite a constant danger in Wisconsin’s winter months

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As many head outdoors for winter activities, health officials are reminding people to be aware of the risk of frostbite.

Technically a burn, frostbite generally occurs when bare or under-protected skin is exposed to very cold temperatures.

Depending on the two factors, frostbite can set in more quickly than most expect, within minutes when the air temperature or wind-chill get below 0 degrees Fahrenheit.

UW Health burn and wound surgeon, Dr. Alexandra Lacey says to always check the weather forecast, take the wind-chill into account and dress accordingly.

“When you start to notice that your hands or toes are becoming cold and still and you’re not able to move or feel them you should seek moving to a warmer environment to warm your extremities up, and warm your core up as well,” says Lacey. “If you allow this to progress you can develop moderate or even severe frostbite which can result in loss of fingers and toes and even amputations.”

Dr. Lacey recommends wearing waterproof boots and gloves, adding windproof layers and avoiding alcohol amid outdoor activities, as this can alter your perception of the temperature and cause dehydration.

“If you notice someone has really severe frostbite like their extremities are deep purple or mottled that’s really severe and needs to go to an emergency room immediately, don’t rub that extremity don’t try and walk on those frostbitten feet that just needs to go to an emergency room immediately,” says Lacey.

Here are a few specific recommendations from UW Health:

Keep your clothing dry (especially gloves and socks)

Consider waterproof boots and gloves when outside for long periods of time

Wear layers of clothing

Add a windproof layer on days that windchill is a factor

Avoid alcohol when doing outdoor activities as this can alter your perception of the temperature and cause dehydration

Always have extra warm clothes and blankets in the car

If planning for outdoor activities, make sure to let people know where you are going and when to expect you to come home

Always watch your friends get into their home when you drop them off at night; don’t assume they made it in safe!

