Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find missing man

Garrett Georgeson
Garrett Georgeson(Tomah Police Department Facebook page)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JUNEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) -21-year-old Garrett Georgeson was last seen Saturday morning leaving Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgeson was driving a 2018 Chevy Cruze Hatchback, and was wearing blue jeans, a multicolored Aztec patterned sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.

Posted by Juneau County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 17, 2021

