Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find missing man

JUNEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) -21-year-old Garrett Georgeson was last seen Saturday morning leaving Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

Georgeson was driving a 2018 Chevy Cruze Hatchback, and was wearing blue jeans, a multicolored Aztec patterned sweatshirt and tennis shoes.

If anyone has any information about this case, they are asked to call the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649.

