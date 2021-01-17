Advertisement

La Crosse Police investigating two weekend shootings

Police
Police(WMTV)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened this weekend and are asking the public for help.

On Friday night just before 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a home on the 600 block of Rose Street. Police said no one was injured.

The La Crosse Police Department is also looking into another shooting that happened Sunday morning around 4 a.m. at a house located at 1000 So. 4th. There was a party going on at the home when shots were fired. One person was hurt. Their injuries are not life threatening.

At this time, the police said they are not sure if these two incidents are related.

They are asking anyone with information about these shootings to call La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

