One juvenile injured in crash near the Town of Preston

By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) -A two car crash shut down State Road 95 near Peterson Coulee Road in Trempealeau County for several hours Saturday evening.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said a Buick Enclave was heading east on 95 while a Chevrolet Blazer, traveling west, lost control on the icy roads and slid into the oncoming lane.

This caused the Enclave to hit the Blazer on the driver’s side.

A juvenile in the Blazer was ejected from the car and taken to a local hospital in Whitehall.

As a precaution all other passengers in both cars were also taken to the hospital.

