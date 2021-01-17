One juvenile injured in crash near the Town of Preston
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) -A two car crash shut down State Road 95 near Peterson Coulee Road in Trempealeau County for several hours Saturday evening.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said a Buick Enclave was heading east on 95 while a Chevrolet Blazer, traveling west, lost control on the icy roads and slid into the oncoming lane.
This caused the Enclave to hit the Blazer on the driver’s side.
A juvenile in the Blazer was ejected from the car and taken to a local hospital in Whitehall.
As a precaution all other passengers in both cars were also taken to the hospital.
