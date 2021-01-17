One juvenile injured in crash near the Town of Preston

PRESTON, Wis. (WEAU) -A two car crash shut down State Road 95 near Peterson Coulee Road in Trempealeau County for several hours Saturday evening.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said a Buick Enclave was heading east on 95 while a Chevrolet Blazer, traveling west, lost control on the icy roads and slid into the oncoming lane.

This caused the Enclave to hit the Blazer on the driver’s side.

A juvenile in the Blazer was ejected from the car and taken to a local hospital in Whitehall.

As a precaution all other passengers in both cars were also taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.