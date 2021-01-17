Advertisement

One person taken to hospital after semi rollover

This rollover happened in the Township of Millston.
This rollover happened in the Township of Millston.(Black River Falls Fire & Rescue)
By Maria Blough
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Wis. (WEAU) -One person was taken to a local hospital after a semi rollover Sunday morning.

The accident happened on I-94 westbound in the Township of Millston.

Black River Falls Fire And Rescue said the roads where the accident occurred were icy.

In a post on its Facebook page, Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said that is all the information they will share right now.

Semi rollover
Semi rollover(Black River Falls Fire & Rescue)

