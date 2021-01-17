One person taken to hospital after semi rollover
Published: Jan. 17, 2021 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON CO., Wis. (WEAU) -One person was taken to a local hospital after a semi rollover Sunday morning.
The accident happened on I-94 westbound in the Township of Millston.
Black River Falls Fire And Rescue said the roads where the accident occurred were icy.
In a post on its Facebook page, Black River Falls Fire and Rescue said that is all the information they will share right now.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.