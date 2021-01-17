Advertisement

Parents feeling COVID-19 burnout

Finding a balance to at-home learning for students, with many parents dealing with COVID-19 burnout.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Many parents and teachers are worried about how younger kids, especially those just learning how to read and write could be impacted by the pandemic.

A recent study found that in the 2019-2020 academic year, the average child made about two-thirds of the reading gains they would have made in a normal school year.

With many parents dealing with COVID-19 burnout, educators say it’s important to find a balance between preparing their kids for the future and taking care of their own mental health.

“So much of learning especially with young children really happens through play and everyday moments that if parents or those caregivers who are home with children when they’re not in the classroom setting, are really intentional about what they do with their kiddos we really can still be setting them up for success in school and later on in life,” says Brook Berg, UW-Madison outreach program manager.

Berg recommends focusing on the things we can control.

As a mom of four, she says parents and caregivers are under incredible stress, dealing with situations nobody has experienced before.

“As we find this balance of helping prepare our children for the future, we really need to give ourselves Grace,” says Berg. “And then being really intentional as a parent or caregiver in setting up that structure and those routines that you’re reading with your children every night and if you can’t, if you don’t have the capacity physically or mentally to read with your second grader at night then you know, setting them up with books all around them…”

“We say that parents are a child’s first and most important teacher,” Berg says that rings true now, more than ever.

