Advertisement

Rodgers, Packers beat Rams 32-18 to reach NFC title game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores on a one-yard touchdown run past Los Angeles...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scores on a one-yard touchdown run past Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Rodgers made sure he’d get the opportunity to play an NFC championship game at home for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and also ran for a score as the top-seeded Green Bay Packers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday.

Green Bay’s potent offense overpowered the Rams’ vaunted defense for much of the day. The Packers didn’t allow any sacks despite playing without injured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari. Green Bay sacked Jared Goff four times.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wissota High Shores
Chippewa Falls natives purchase High Shores Supper Club, set to reopen summer 2021
Gov. Tony Evers announces a coming emergency health order will extend the mask mandate in...
Gov. Evers extends statewide mask mandate
Eau Claire man sentenced to 25 years in sexual assault case
This Viroqua Police Department squad car was totaled after a Friday morning crash.
Police officer taken to local hospital after Friday morning crash
Fire.
Fire at Indianhead Warehouse, no injuries reported

Latest News

Old Abes down Cards
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 16th
Eleva-Strum vs. Immanuel
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 15th (part two)
North Hockey
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 15th (part one)
Front line workers were invited to Saturday's Packers game at Lambeau Field.
Lambeau Field ready to host 8,000+ fans for playoff game