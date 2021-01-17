Advertisement

Travel company to refund $655K to Minnesota music students

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2021
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Colorado-based travel company has agreed to refund more than $650,000 to several hundred Minnesota music students after COVID-19 scuttled their trip to Europe last spring.

Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Friday that Voyageurs International agreed to a settlement calling for the company to pay $664,835 in refunds to 344 students.

Ellison’s office said the company charged between $6,345 and $9,010 for its 2020 “Ambassadors of Music” tour.

COVID-19 forced the company to cancel the trip but Ellison said the company refused to issue full refunds and kept $1,900 in cancellation fees from each student.

Ellison’s office launched an investigation, prompting the settlement.

