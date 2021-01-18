BRENT WATHKE, BETHANY TALLEDGE, AND CARYN STANEK

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Sunshine Awards to three great teachers at DeLong Middle School.

Brent Wathke is a 7th grade social studies teacher and he deserves this because he does everything that’s possible to make sure we succeed and do well in school.

Bethany Talledge is a 7th grade English language arts teacher and she is a wonderful teacher. She is great to DeLong Middle School staff and students every single day.

Caryn Stanek is a 7th grade Mathematics teacher and she deserves this award because she goes the extra mile for her students to help them successful in school and at life. She is an awesome teacher.

Ryan Karls

