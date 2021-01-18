Advertisement

BRENT WATHKE, BETHANY TALLEDGE, AND CARYN STANEK

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give Sunshine Awards to three great teachers at DeLong Middle School.

Brent Wathke is a 7th grade social studies teacher and he deserves this because he does everything that’s possible to make sure we succeed and do well in school.

Bethany Talledge is a 7th grade English language arts teacher and she is a wonderful teacher.  She is great to DeLong Middle School staff and students every single day.

Caryn Stanek is a 7th grade Mathematics teacher and she deserves this award because she goes the extra mile for her students to help them successful in school and at life.  She is an awesome teacher.

Ryan Karls

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This rollover happened in the Township of Millston.
One person taken to hospital after semi rollover
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Packers announce 6,500 tickets to be available for NFC Title game
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M