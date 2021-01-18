EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate Crystal Louden for the Sunshine Award. Crystal gives and gives and gives some more. She is always willing to be of assistance, even on short notice or for difficult requests. She has been a blessing to our family during this difficult year and we look forward to knowing her for many years to come. She has a heart of gold and she deserves the spotlight and recognition. I wish I could give her a big hug but for now a Sunshine Award nomination will have to do. She is my go-to for pet care because I know my dogs and cats will always get the best care possible with tons of love. There is no one else I would recommend. Heck, my dogs are often more excited to see her than me! Her husband is so kind and I appreciate that they work as a team to make nail trims safe and stress free. If you need a pet sitter, look for Crystal of Tri-Paw’d Pet Care. You won’t regret it. Your dog will thank you for choosing her for walks too. My dogs love their adventures at local parks. I love all they do and how they devote all they can to helping this community. They help homeless pets, veterans, and anyone in need. Keep up the spectacular work, Crystal and David. We sure are lucky to have you!

All our love and more, The Nelsons

