DR. LEONARD EZENAGU, ANNA, RN, KELSEY, RN, AND BOB, RN
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
I would like to nominate Dr. Ezenagu and the 5th floor nurses, Anna, Kelsey, and Bob, at Mayo Hospital for a Sunshine Award. They were an amazing team that kept me comfortable during my stay. They were so wonderful and caring. They are busy and hard working and I just wanted to let them know how much their kindness and comfort meant to me!
Sara Prince
