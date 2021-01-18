Advertisement

DR. LEONARD EZENAGU, ANNA, RN, KELSEY, RN, AND BOB, RN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Dr. Ezenagu and the 5th floor nurses, Anna, Kelsey, and Bob, at Mayo Hospital for a Sunshine Award.  They were an amazing team that kept me comfortable during my stay.  They were so wonderful and caring.  They are busy and hard working and I just wanted to let them know how much their kindness and comfort meant to me!

Sara Prince

