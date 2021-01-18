Advertisement

DR. LUKE WENZEL, DR. JOSHUA PFEIFFER, DR. SAMUAL KLINKER, AND DR. NOLAN RUDDER OF GUNDERSON HEALTH SYSTEM – LA CROSSE CAMPUS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to send a Sunshine Award to Dr. Luke Wenzel, Dr. Joshua Pfeiffer, Dr. Samual Klinker, and Dr. Nolan Rudder and the surgical team at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse.  They provided excellent care and treatment during my recent procedures.

Susan Zinke

