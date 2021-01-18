DR. LUKE WENZEL, DR. JOSHUA PFEIFFER, DR. SAMUAL KLINKER, AND DR. NOLAN RUDDER OF GUNDERSON HEALTH SYSTEM – LA CROSSE CAMPUS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to send a Sunshine Award to Dr. Luke Wenzel, Dr. Joshua Pfeiffer, Dr. Samual Klinker, and Dr. Nolan Rudder and the surgical team at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse. They provided excellent care and treatment during my recent procedures.

Susan Zinke

