Faith amid a pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Social distancing in pews and online prayers.

Peace Church in Eau Claire is back to hosting in-person services, at a limited occupancy, to deliver the message of the Gospel.

T”here’s a sense of tiredness that people have, like when is this going to be over, so we’re really focusing right now on how we the church can help bring some hope and peace to situations around us,” says David Forke, pastor at Peace Church.

Each Sunday service is live-streamed for members not able to be physically at the church.

Pastor David Forke says his congregation has been missing that connection.

“People are just telling us thank you so much and you see it in their faces, at least the part of the face you can see and you can see in their voices how thrilled they are to worship together and to spend a little time seeing their friends,” exclaims Forke.

Zion Lutheran Church on County Road has developed a radio broadcast to the parking lot for those who may be uncomfortable with gathering indoors on Sundays.

In addition to the broadcast, pastor Timothy Moe preaches two services on Sunday’s to allow for socially distanced, in-person worship.

“There’s nothing like meeting in person and ultimately that is what the church is supposed to do, is to gather,” says Moe.

Moe says people may not realize how much of an impact the pandemic has had on people spiritually.

“Instead of cursing the darkness, we light a candle, and a lot of people around here have been doing that,” says Moe.

Ultimately both pastors say they’re waiting for the day, they can have a full congregation in prayer under one roof.

“The hope is that we can get back together and shake hands again and talk face-to-face,” says Moe.

“For many people the church feels like home away from home and they miss even being here in the building,” says Forke.

Until then, they’re grateful that virtual or broadcasted prayer is able to reach the greater body of their churches.

