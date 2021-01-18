Advertisement

INPATIENT BEHAVIORAL HEALTH TEAM – MAYO CLINIC/LUTHER HOSPITAL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Please give the Inpatient Behavioral Health Team of Mayo Health System the Sunshine Award.  This team is an amazing example of interdisciplinary practice.  I have never experienced such amazing people.  Even on the worst days, I know my team always has my back.  This team is made up of social workers, an activity therapist, health unit coordinators, PCAs, environmental service workers, doctors, and nurses and all with the simple goal of making lives better.  I’m so grateful to each and every one of them.

Elizabeth Hoffmann

