LOOPY’S BAR & GRILL

I would like the staff of Loopy’s Bar and Grill to receive the Sunshine Award. My son has worked there over a year now and the staff are very nice to him. My son has special needs and they treat him as an equal and enjoy working with him and that means a lot to me. He takes pride in his job. They are considered a “Packer” bar and my son is a “Viking” fan and they have a lot of fun with that. They are one big happy family there and give back to the town too.

Dawn Fellenz

