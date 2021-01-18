Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MAUSTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The body of a missing man, and his vehicle have been found in the Lemonweir River according to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department.
Garrett Georgeson, 21, was last seen Saturday morning leaving Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston. The sheriff’s department announced on their Facebook page Monday morning the search resulted in a tragic end.
The incident is still under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.