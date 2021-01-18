EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award for Monica Derks, McKenzie Derks, and Emily Flaaten. Monica, McKenzie, and Emily were amazing leaders for the Stanley-Boyd community as they put upon themselves to collect lights and monetary donations to decorate the local Chapman Park Campground. They did a spectacular job and were very fortunate to have help from other community members to put together something amazing for everyone. Thank you for your leadership. You will all go far in life.

Deanne Patten

