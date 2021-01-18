New Wissota High Shores owner reflects on purchase

LAKE WISSOTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Wissota High Shores Supper Club will reopen in May according to new owner Brian Wogernese.

Brian and his wife Kim announced Friday they bought the restaurant on Lake Wissota, which closed in Oct. 2020 under the name “Loopy’s High Shores Supper Club.”

The restaurant has had multiple owners and names throughout the decades.

“High Shores has always been a long long standing family tradition for myself and my wife,” Brian Wogernese said.

He said he grew up going to the restaurant. After hearing it closed, he knew he had to step in and save it.

“We just wanted it open for the community, that’s really it. It’s more of an emotional investment than it is financial for us,” Brian Wogernese said.

He said when it reopens, the restaurant will have the same supper club feel but some things will be different. He’s redoing the bar area and adding a garage door to the patio.

In addition to owning restaurants, Brian Wogernese is the CEO of Cobblestone Hotels. He said he’s never seen the levels of excitement people are feeling about the Wissota High Shores.

“Our company has built over 100 hotels in the last 20 years. We have never had the fanfare that this has. This has gotten out there. People knew more about this than before we even announced anything the other day,” he said.

The restaurant’s previous owner, Loopy Kleich, is among those looking forward to it reopening. He said he’s excited about it.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.