One year later, Madison police still searching for clues in 2020’s first homicide

Antonio Stighum was shot and killed on January 18, 2020.
Antonio Stidhum
Antonio Stidhum(Stidhum family via Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One year later, the investigation into Madison’s first homicide of 2020 remains ongoing and the Madison Police Dept. hopes someone out there has information that can lead to an arrest in the case.

Antonio Stidhum was visiting from Chicago on January 18, 2020, when he was shot and killed in a first-floor apartment of a complex in the 1900 block of McKenna Blvd., near Raymond Rd.

The 20-year-old Stidhum had suffered multiple gunshot wounds when officers found him. Responding officers determined anyone else in the apartment at the time had recently left and did not find evidence of forced entry into the home.

Investigators said at the time that they believe he was likely targeted in the shooting.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the Madison Police Dept.’s Violent Crime Unit by calling Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by leaving a time online at p3tips.com.

