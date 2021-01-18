Packers to host Brady, Buccaneers in NFC Title Game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

The Packers will host the Bucs in the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 24 at 2:05 PM on Fox. The Packers and Buccaneers have faced each other once in the playoffs. The Packers beat Tampa Bay 21-7 in the Divisional Round of the 1997 playoffs.

Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense turned three of the Saints’ four turnovers, which included three Drew Brees interceptions, into touchdowns, and Tampa Bay beat New Orleans 30-20 in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers has faced Brady three times in his career. Brady’s teams have won two of the three meetings. The Packers lost to the Buccaneers in Week Six, 38-10.

The NFC Championship matchup is set. #Packers vs. Buccaneers at Lambeau Field with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line 📰: https://t.co/lsWrOzoShf#TBvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/DFp6vHdCFy — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 18, 2021

Brady. Rodgers. NFC Championship. 🔥 #NFLPlayoffs



📺: #TBvsGB -- Next Sunday 3:05pm ET on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app pic.twitter.com/4ffAPGcJTI — NFL (@NFL) January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.