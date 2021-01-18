Advertisement

Sen. Josh Hawley has new publisher for ‘Big Tech’ book

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S....
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file image from video, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(Senate Television via AP File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Josh Hawley has found a new publisher after his book was dropped by Simon & Schuster in the wake of the siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The conservative publisher Regnery announced Monday that Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will come out this spring.

“Regnery is proud to stand in the breach with him. And the warning in his book about censorship obviously couldn’t be more urgent,” Regnery President and Publisher Thomas Spence said in a statement.

Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, has been widely condemned for his encouragement of the Jan. 6 protest that ended with a violent mob rampaging through the Capitol. Thousands had gathered that day as Congress voted to formally certify Joe Biden’s win over Trump. Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, also a Regnery author, led objections in the Senate to Biden’s victory, citing baseless claims the election was stolen.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This rollover happened in the Township of Millston.
One person taken to hospital after semi rollover
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Packers announce 6,500 tickets to be available for NFC Title game
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
Coronavirus deaths rising across US amid winter surge
President-elect Joe Biden and members of his family are filling boxes for the needy in...
Biden, Harris take break from inaugural prep to mark MLK day
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021,...
Biden picks Chopra, Gensler for financial oversight roles
Plasma from COVID-19 survivors is helping coronavirus patients recover.
‘I had the feeling of impending doom’: COVID survivor urges plasma donation
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (1/18/21)