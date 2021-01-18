Advertisement

STEPHEN REISSMANN

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Stephen is a food service worker at Our Lady of Victory Hospital.  He always goes above and beyond for the patients in the hospital.  Stephen purchased a phone charger for a patient in isolation so they could contact their family.  Stephen also spends extra time with the patients and makes sure that they are happy with everything.  Stephen is a happy go lucky guy, that puts a smile on the staff and patients’ faces.  Please give him a Sunshine Award.

From the Staff at Our Lady of Victory Hospital

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This rollover happened in the Township of Millston.
One person taken to hospital after semi rollover
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Packers announce 6,500 tickets to be available for NFC Title game
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M