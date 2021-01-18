STEPHEN REISSMANN

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Stephen is a food service worker at Our Lady of Victory Hospital. He always goes above and beyond for the patients in the hospital. Stephen purchased a phone charger for a patient in isolation so they could contact their family. Stephen also spends extra time with the patients and makes sure that they are happy with everything. Stephen is a happy go lucky guy, that puts a smile on the staff and patients’ faces. Please give him a Sunshine Award.

From the Staff at Our Lady of Victory Hospital

