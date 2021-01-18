Advertisement

Wausau father charged in baby’s death last week

Ronnie Lofton
Ronnie Lofton(Wausau Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wausau father is accused of homicide in the death of his infant child earlier this month.

Ronnie D. Lofton was arrested Friday and booked into a Marathon Co. jail on a single count of first-degree reckless homicide.

He is expected to appear in court for the first time on Tuesday afternoon. The police department noted in its Facebook post that its investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be added as it continues.

According to the Wausau Police Dept., Lofton and the three-month-old baby’s mother brought the child to Aspirus Wausau Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 12th.

The child had suffered an unexplained brain injury and was immediately rushed to Marshfield Children’s Hospital, police indicated. The baby died five days later.

A criminal investigation had been launched shortly after the baby arrived at the hospital and Lofton was arrested the day after the child died. He was taken into custody without incident after leaving his home in the 1400 block of N. 2nd Street.

An autopsy for the infant was scheduled for Tuesday.

Press Release Reckless Homicide – Arrest of Ronnie Lofton Jr. Wausau, WI – On Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 10:12 PM,...

Posted by Wausau Police Department on Monday, January 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This rollover happened in the Township of Millston.
One person taken to hospital after semi rollover
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Packers announce 6,500 tickets to be available for NFC Title game
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Ann and Ernest "Ronald" Wilkins, ages 59 and 66, were married 33 years before dying from...
Couple married 33 years dies from COVID-19 just 1 day apart

Latest News

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Wisconsin farmers receive $80 million in COVID relief
Highway 53 is back open after a crash overnight, shut down the highway for several hours.
Highway 53 back open after overnight crash
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (1/18/21)