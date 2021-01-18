Advertisement

WISCONSIN VETERANS HOME AT CHIPPEWA FALLS

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the CNA’s and nurses on the “A” side of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls.  I work the morning shift in the laundry department and they always take time to answer my questions.  They are always friendly, helpful, and I appreciate their contagious smiles and all the “good mornings” I hear from them.  They make coming to work fun and enjoyable.

Henrietta Leary

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This rollover happened in the Township of Millston.
One person taken to hospital after semi rollover
Brothers meet at Minneapolis airport
Brothers united for the first time
Nearly 9,000 fans were allowed inside Lambeau Field on Saturday for the Green Bay Packers...
Packers announce 6,500 tickets to be available for NFC Title game
For those that use the IRS' Free File or other tax software, any taxes filed online before Feb....
IRS pushes start of 2021 tax season as online filing opens
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions to be $850M

Latest News

COVID UNIT OF MARSHFIELD MEDICAL CENTER – EAU CLAIRE
Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association features a recipe
Potato & Steak Pizza Recipe
WI Beef Council Logo
Easy Economical Meals
KATHRYN SCHIEFELBEIN