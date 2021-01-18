EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate the CNA’s and nurses on the “A” side of the Wisconsin Veterans Home at Chippewa Falls. I work the morning shift in the laundry department and they always take time to answer my questions. They are always friendly, helpful, and I appreciate their contagious smiles and all the “good mornings” I hear from them. They make coming to work fun and enjoyable.

Henrietta Leary

