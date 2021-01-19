Altoona fifth graders start ‘Teacher Bucks’ program

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Navigating the school year amid the pandemic has been a tall task for teachers across the country.

Two fifth graders in Altoona are showing just how much they appreciate their work.

Altoona fifth grader Jameilla Christopher wants to be a lot of things when she grows up...

“I always wanted to be a ballet person but then I wanted to be a zoologist and a vet,” she says.

She can mark entrepreneur off the list after coming up with a fun way to thank teachers along with her friend Brianna Bodway.

“Me and Jameilla walked out into the hallway and we thought, we looked at each other and we thought we should do something for the teachers,” Bodway says.

“You can give them a teacher buck and the teacher buck is where you can save them and we open the store and they can come and get different prizes,” Christopher says.

Fourth and Fifth grade students at Altoona Intermediate School can give their teachers ‘teacher bucks’ when they feel they’re doing a good job and going above and beyond to help their students.

“We really didn’t know if it was going to come out as this, we didn’t realize it would come out as big as it did and impact as many people,” Bodway says.

Fifth grade teacher Jen Bain says she was taken aback by the gesture.

“My first reaction was one of surprise,” she says. “She was really focused on how hardworking teachers had been and she just wanted to reward them and together their team had come up with this plan, it was just really sweet and kind.”

The teachers will be able to redeem their tickets for prizes like snacks and coffee mugs in the teacher’s lounge.

“I am super excited to redeem these, I want to be first in line,” Bain says.

“I was really happy we could figure something out for teachers because they were working really hard,” Christopher says.

Young minds learning some big lessons.

