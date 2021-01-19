Advertisement

Chippewa County homelessness numbers released, averaging 181 individuals

Counting the homeless: 2020 census could lead to help for people in need (Source: Gray DC)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger have released the number of individuals seeking or receiving homelessness services from February to December of 2020.

The partial community data showed the average number of people seeking or receiving services was 181, with April being the lowest at 116 and October being the highest with 258.

The data includes case management, rental assistance eviction prevention, emergency shelter, and referrals to other agencies.

The Central Point of Intake Action Team that collected the data will be sending quarterly updates in 2021. Their goal is to spread more awareness about homelessness in Chippewa County.

