Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 75

Milwaukee Brewer Don Sutton shown, March, 1984. (AP Photo/Steve Pyle)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton has died. He was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela. The Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, says Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long struggle with cancer. He was 75. The Atlanta Braves, where Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep. Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26. He spent 16 of his 23 major league seasons with the Dodgers and helped the Milwaukee Brewers to the 1982 World Series.

