Advertisement

Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.(Willis-Knighton Health System)
By Alex Onken
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - Family members confirm that a man who spent 99 days in a Shreveport intensive care unit battling COVID-19 has died.

According to a Facebook post made by Terry Roberson’s daughter, he died on the morning of Monday, Jan. 18.

We have prayed endlessly for my dad to be healed and he finally is! Early this morning he was called to his heavenly...

Posted by Alli Roberson on Monday, January 18, 2021

Roberson spent 99 days in Willis-Knighton’s COVID ICU, followed by 73 days in the critical care unit on an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

He also spent two to four weeks at W-K Rehabilitation Institute, where he received physical and occupational therapy.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Mauston man found dead, vehicle found in Lemonweir River
Highway 53 is back open after a crash overnight, shut down the highway for several hours.
Highway 53 back open after overnight crash
DHS Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm address media on Dec. 3, 2020.
Biden nominating Wisconsin Health Services head Palm to be HHS Deputy Secretary
Ronnie Lofton
Wausau father charged in baby’s death last week
The Orchard Hills development includes 116 new homes over 235 acres near Lowes Creek off County...
Town of Washington residents speak out against proposed development

Latest News

This file photo shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Trump’s trial, Biden’s Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege
A historic week in Washington begins amid heightened security threats and a looming impeachment...
The Latest: McConnell points finger at Trump in Capitol riot
How mental and physical health impacts your body's COVID-19 response.
Impact of stress on body's vaccine response
Elementary school teacher Chris Gollmar created the project to help people reduce their stress....
Sick of 2021? Just Scream! hotline offers relief