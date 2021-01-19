New, collaborative project expands opportunities for mental health services to Wisconsin schools

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) -The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Tuesday announced the creation of a statewide coaching network and resource center designed to build resilience and better meet the mental health needs of Wisconsin students.

Beginning Jan. 20, 2021, schools interested in the services and resources provided by the Wisconsin Center for Resilient Schools can fill out an interest inquiry form available online.

“We must do more to support the needs of our students as mental health challenges continue to grow at an increasingly high rate,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “The Wisconsin Center for Resilient Schools provides schools and districts with equitable opportunities to build on strengths, and develop and implement new strategies to promote academic success for all students.”

The project was created and funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Coaching services through the WCRS are augmented by a partnership between the DPI and the Wisconsin Safe and Healthy Schools Center. The relationship provides opportunities for consultation, access to research-based resources and tools, and connections to technical assistance for leadership and improvement teams. Coaching is free and available to public, private, and non-public charter schools and districts throughout the state. Additional information on the WCRS is available at www.wishschools.org.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.