Osseo man charged with theft by contractor

Gavel
Gavel(AP)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Osseo man has been charged with theft by contractor in Trempealeau County and is accused of not paying subcontractors.

Court documents show Travis Thronson was charged Tuesday with theft by contractor > $10,000- $100,000.

The criminal complaint says in June of 2019 a woman entered a contract with Thronson who was paid $128,389.42 to complete the construction on her residence. The woman told deputies that in early November of 2019, subcontractors on the project began to question her about payments to them, but Thronson assured her that they were being paid from the money she had given him.

In December, it is reported that subcontractors told her they had not been paid. She also later received invoices that totaled $57,309.67 for work the subcontractors had done but not been paid for. She told investigators she had to pay them using her own money.

Thronson is scheduled to appear in court on March 16 for an initial appearance.

