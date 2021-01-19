Advertisement

Rusk County homicide suspects appear in court

(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two of the three people charged in a Rusk County couple’s death last summer had court appearances Tuesday.

Adam Rosolowski, 22, and Joseph Falk, 18, appeared from the Rusk County Jail via Zoom.

They’re charged with multiple counts including two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Falk changed his plea to not guilty by mental disease or defect.  An evaluation was ordered.

Rosolowski entered a not guilty plea to a charge of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.  He has already pleaded not guilty to the other charges.

The two, along with 16 year old Tristan Shober, are charged with killing Rosolowski’s grandparents near the Village of Sheldon in June last year.

