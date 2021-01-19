Advertisement

Sheriff: Man injured self during Wood County court appearance

Wood County Courthouse - FILE
Wood County Courthouse - FILE(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said authorities were called to the Wood County Courthouse Tuesday after a man injured himself with a razor blade during a court appearance.

The incident happened around 2 p.m.

Deputies were not in the courtroom at the time, but extra deputies were in the courthouse for additional security. Sheriff Becker said there was no threat to the public.

The extent of the man’s injuries were not released.

The investigation is ongoing and the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is assisting in the investigation.

