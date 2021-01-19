Silver Mine ski jump competition returns in 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a Chippewa Valley favorite each January, the Silver Mine ski jump Invitational. The competition will not be happening this month, but the Flying Eagles have big plans for next month.

The 135th annual silver mine ski jump competition will take place in late February, the same weekend as the Flying Eagles contest at Mount Washington. This brand new facility at Mount Washington is not ready quite yet, but next month they debut the new jump. Spectators will not be allowed, it will just be competitors, their families and the officials. They are expecting about 65 jumpers for competition this year.

After years of raising funds, planning and building, the organizers are so excited to use Mount Washington this season. “You can’t imagine all the sweat and tears of these guys working on the hill for the past 2.5 years, we’ve been working putting this hill together and it’s not one that’s going to be ram-shackled together, this hill is going to be one that will last here for hundreds of years,” said organizer, Dan Mattoon. “It will way outlive me and I’m proud about that.”

After a full day of jumping at Mount Washington on Saturday February 20, the next day will take place at Silver Mine and will only feature about 40 jumpers. Due to travel restrictions and quarantine periods, there will not be any international competitors this year and it will be more of a regional competition.

The two days of competition will happen on February 20 starting at noon and February 21 starting at 1 p.m.

No spectators will be allowed on Saturday but on Sunday at Silver Mine they are hoping to let people safely watch from their cars. You can just watch both days at as the event will be livestreamed on channel 13.2.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.