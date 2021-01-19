WI DHS reports 1,525 new COVID-19 virus cases, 42 more deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials acknowledge coronavirus cases appear to be on the decline in the state, but not enough that people can let their guard down. “We’re starting to see some control of it around the edges, but we still have a forest fire burning,” DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services added 42 more deaths, bringing the death toll from the coronavirus to 5,512 in our state. The death rate stayed at 1.05% for a second day; it’s risen slowly but steadily since the end of November. The state is averaging 43 deaths per day for the past 7 days. Deaths were reported in 22 counties.

The state also reported 1,525 new coronavirus cases, the second-lowest amount in the past week. This is 30% of the 5,081 results received for people being tested for the novel virus for the first time or testing positive for the first time. The positivity rate is the highest it’s been in the past 7 days, but these are the fewest results the state has received in the past 7 days. The state is averaging 1,895 new cases a day, the lowest 7-day average since Dec. 26.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports nine new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, January 19 for a total of 10,133. The seven day positivity average in Eau Claire County is 26.6 percent. The county has 92 deaths tied to COVID-19.

Chippewa County also add nine positive tests on Tuesday for a total of 6,543. La Crosse County increases its case county by 24 pushing its overal total to 11,102. Dunn County reports 10 additional COVID cases for 3,864 total cases.

VACCINATIONS

The state reported Tuesday almost a quarter of a million doses (248,185) of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since mid-December. That’s 9,083 more doses than Monday’s report. The numbers are preliminary for a few days as reports from vaccinators continue coming in.

The DHS updated its vaccination data page (CLICK HERE) breaking down “shots in the arm” by age and gender. That data show 40,130 people have received their second and final dose -- an increase of 4,206 over Monday’s report. That’s less than 1% of the state’s population but, according to new data from the state, 5.0% of women and 1.9% of men in Wisconsin have received at least one dose in the last five weeks. For comparison, 9% of Wisconsin’s population has tested positive for the virus over the past year.

Even before recommendations for the next phase of vaccinations (phase 1b) have been approved, the state announced it’s opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone 65 or older starting next week, as the vaccine supply allows. Although residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities were part of the first phase (phase 1a), state data show this is still an under-served age group, with 3.2% of senior adults (27,940 people) getting at least one vaccine dose so far. Only teens and young adults age 16-24 received fewer doses (13,061 people).

Willems Van Dijk says the decision to open vaccinations to this age group before the next phase is finalized shows the urgency in getting older adults vaccinated, because this age group is disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 virus and has more deaths than other age groups. “This is 700,000 people... so it’s still going to take a long time to get everyone vaccinated,” she cautioned, as the state is only receiving about 70,000 doses a week.

The state’s vaccine data page also lets you narrow down vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC). Use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day. Keep in mind these numbers are preliminary.

The state is nearing 3 million people tested for the coronavirus (2,969,801) since the first patient was treated on February 5, 2020. Of these, 524,402 tested positive:

5,512 have died (1.05%)

24,700 are still active cases (4.7%)

494,029 are considered recovered (94.2%), meaning they were diagnosed or had symptoms more than 30 days ago or were medically cleared

The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. By that measure, the positivity rate’s 7-day average continued to decline to 7.4% on Monday. That DHS calculation is based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review. Reporting one test per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community and is how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Hospitalizations

The DHS reported 114 more hospitalizations for COVID-19 symptoms in the past 24 hours, following two days with hospitalizations in double digits. In the past year, 23,244 people have been hospitalized at some point for COVID-19, or 4.43% of all cases.

As of Monday, the latest figures available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 875 COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals, with 209 of them in intensive care units. That’s 2 more in ICU and 22 more patients overall than Sunday. It was the second day in a row with fewer than 900 current hospitalizations, which hasn’t happened since mid- October, and the 7th day this month.

Hospital Readiness

Also according to the WHA, the state’s 134 hospitals have 277 ICU beds open (18.9%) and 2,083 of all types of medical beds (18.6%) open -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Barron – 4,913 cases (+2) (65 deaths) (+1)

Buffalo – 1,191 cases (+9) (7 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,543 cases (+9) (72 deaths)

Clark – 3,004 cases (+3) (54 deaths)

Dunn – 3,864 cases (+10) (25 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,133 cases (+9) (92 deaths)

Jackson - 2,500 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,102 cases (+24) (67 deaths)

Monroe – 3,867 cases (+13) (27 deaths)

Pepin – 756 cases (+3) (7 deaths) (+1)

Pierce – 3,198 cases (+8) (32 deaths)

Polk – 3,414 cases (+14) (36 deaths) (+6)

Rusk - 1,197 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,341 cases (+6) (17 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,883 cases (+19) (35 deaths)

Taylor - 1,710 cases (+7) (19 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,206 cases (+13) (33 deaths)

Vernon – 1,670 cases (32 deaths)

Washburn – 1,159 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Wood – 6,126 cases (+5) (63 deaths)

