Wisconsin’s Outstanding Young Farmers finals set for this weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It now looks like the Environmental protection Agency won’t grant any new small refinery waivers before the Trump Administration leaves Washington tomorrow. Instead the agency is asking for public comment on whether or not EPA should consider a general waiver of the Renewable Fuels Standard for oil refiners. That request will be published in the Federal register today. Last Friday a number of states as well as some refiners asked the EPA to consider a set of proposals to waive requirements of the Renewable Fuels Standards. Many states, including Texas, Utah, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Louisiana and Pennsylvania as well as a handful of refiners made the request citing tough economic times were causing severe economic pain to the oil industry.

Incoming USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack is busy meeting with U.S. Senators, mostly by Zoom, before he goes through the confirmation process. So far he has been in talks with most commodity groups and has said his top priority is how to get Covid-19 relief to rural America. He has also talked about rural broadband and biofuels and well as world trade. The first confirmation hearings for President-elect Biden’s cabinet choices could start on Thursday.

The 5 couples vying for this year’s Wisconsin outstanding Young farmer title will be in Neenah this weekend for the finals. None of the events will be open to the public because of the Covid-19 pandemic but the candidates will be interviewed, tested and evaluated by a panel of judges. This year’s finalists include Michael and Jenny Jenson of Elk Mound and Leslie and Scott Svacina of Deer Park.

While the OYF event will be live, the Wisconsin Ag Connection is reporting that the biggest farm show in Wisconsin, the WPS show in Green Bay, has been cancelled again for this March, the second straight year it has been called off. But show officials say they plan to have a show again in 2022.

A former Pittsville FFA member who now lives and works in Kansas did pretty well at last week’s virtual American Farm Bureau Convention. Jackie Mundt won the Farm Bureau’s 2021 Excellence in Agriculture Award. That comes on the heels of her victory in last year’s Discussion Meet at the Farm Bureau meeting. Mundt will get a new Ford truck for winning that contest. In 2004, she was the national FFA President.

