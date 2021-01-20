Diseased ash tress removed from Owen Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire Parks has begun removing diseased Emerald Ash Borer trees in Owen Park.

The dead and damaged trees pose a danger due to the threat of falling branches and will be removed for safety and tree management services, according to the city. The Parks and Forestry Division has been removing ash trees throughout the city since 2013.

