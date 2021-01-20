Advertisement

Eau Claire County Board moves proposed countywide mask mandate to second reading

Tuesday night, the Eau Claire City Council unanimously passed a resolution "recommending" and "encouraging" the use of masks when out in the community.(WEAU)
By Max Cotton
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Board chose not to have a final vote Tuesday on a proposed countywide mask ordinance.

Board members voted against skipping a second reading of the ordinance, which would have allowed them to pass it at Tuesday’s meeting. The second reading is scheduled for the next board meeting, Feb. 17.

Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers formally extended a statewide mask mandate for 60 days. The county’s proposal would require face coverings through June 30 unless the board repeals it earlier.

A countywide mandate would also make sure face coverings are required in public places if a court overturns Evers’ order.

