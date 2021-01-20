Green Bay mom convicted in baby’s child abuse death sentenced to 10 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman convicted in what investigators called one of the worst cases of child abuse they’ve seen has been sentenced to a decade behind bars.

On Jan. 19, Brown County Judge John Zakowski ordered Sarah Kairys to spend 10 years in prison and 10 years on extended supervision.

Kairys, 33, was convicted of Neglecting a Child (Consequence is Death) after pleading no contest to the charge. Child Abuse and Resisting an Officer charges were dismissed but read into the record.

In May 2017, police were called to a Green Bay hospital. Kairys, and her boyfriend, Juan Maravilla, had arrived at the hospital with Kairys’ 15-month-old child. The baby was dead.

“I could see that the child was covered in bruises all over its body, varying size and color,” a police officer said in the criminal complaint.

Autopsy results found that the baby died of blunt force injuries to the head and torso. There were multiple injuries in stages of healing on the body, including bite marks and fractured ribs.

Officers questioned Maravilla and Kairys. They initially claimed the girl fell down the stairs at Kairys’ Western Ave town home and the death was an accident.

Juan Maravilla said he was unable to live at the home with Kairys because he is a registered sex offender and it would violate his parole.

Kairys later told investigators she had noticed the girl was “getting more bruises lately.” She said Maravilla told her the bruises were from falls. Kairys told police that in the week prior to the child’s death, she noticed the bruises were getting darker and the child was “crying a little more.”

She also saw bruises around the child’s eyes “getting darker.”

On the night of the child’s death, Sarah said she was watching movies on the couch with Juan when he went upstairs to put the victim to sleep. She later saw the child crying on the floor at the bottom of the stairs.

Kairys later told detectives she believed Maravilla had something to do with the child’s death.

Questioning of Maravilla continued. He admitted, “I smacked her up because I got mad, I just got mad and accidentally hit her.” He demonstrated hitting the child on the face.

Maravilla became upset and yelled out, “I didn’t mean for this s---, I didn’t want her [the baby] to go [die].”

Maravilla was in jail when a cooperating informant told police they were watching the news about the baby’s death and Maravilla told the CI that a week before the baby died, he had kicked the baby in the head.

“In speaking with investigators, we believe this is possibly the worst case of child abuse that we’ve ever seen,” Green Bay Police Capt. Kevin Warych told Action 2 News back in 2017.

Last August, Maravilla was sentenced to 24 years in prison for 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Physical Abuse of a Child, Repeated Acts Causing Death.

Judge Zakowski called the case “torture” during Maravilla’s sentencing.

