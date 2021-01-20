Advertisement

Hobbs Ice Arena given okay to enter Phase 2 of re-opening

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hobbs Ice Arena staff met with the Eau Claire City- County Health Department where they were given the okay to enter Phase 2 of re-opening.

Health officials determined it would be possible for Hobbs to renter Phase 2 that will include the return of a limited number of spectators for team sports starting Jan. 21.

Arena staff will continue to be in communication with the health department and team organizers to ensure safety guidelines are met.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

