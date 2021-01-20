Advertisement

Republicans demands DNR start wolf hunt immediately

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are demanding the state Department of Natural Resources implement a wolf hunt immediately.

The DNR’s policy board announced Tuesday it will hold a special meeting Friday morning to address the demand from Republicans on the Legislature’s sporting heritage committees.

The board received a letter from the Republicans on Jan. 15 saying wolves need to be hunted now before the Biden administration places them back on the federal endangered species list.

The Trump administration removed wolves from the list this past fall and the DNR had planned to resume its wolf season this coming November.

Wisconsin law calls for annual hunting and trapping seasons to resume if the wolf lost federal protection.

