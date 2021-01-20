Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 19th

Stars battle the Sabers
Stars battle the Sabers(weau)
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A girls High School hockey showdown between two of the best teams in the state as the ECA Stars host the CFM Sabers, while in boys hockey, Chippewa Falls hosts Rice Lake in a thriller.

In High Schools hoops, Eau Claire Memorial hosts La Crosse Central and the North Huskies take on D.C. Everest.

For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.

