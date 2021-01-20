SportScene 13 for Tuesday, January 19th
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A girls High School hockey showdown between two of the best teams in the state as the ECA Stars host the CFM Sabers, while in boys hockey, Chippewa Falls hosts Rice Lake in a thriller.
In High Schools hoops, Eau Claire Memorial hosts La Crosse Central and the North Huskies take on D.C. Everest.
For scores, https://www.weau.com/sports/scoreboard/.
Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.