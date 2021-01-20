Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

(WEAU)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health gave a COVID-19 update.

6,543 positive test results, 6% are active and 93% are recovered

7 day average is currently at 34%

72 county residents have died

From Jan. 10 through the 16, 695 tests completed, 249 positive results

Seven residents currently in the hospital

25% of ICU beds are available

3,014 have received the vaccine, which is on track to where the department wanted to be at this time

Vaccines in the county are ramping up and they are hoping to do more than 1,000 per week going forward

The health department has not yet given out second doses of the vaccine yet, but they will start the first week of February, they added that some hospitals may be giving second doses this week

Metrics say the risk level is still high

65+ vaccine clinic to be held next week, no waitlist or sign up sheet at this moment

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 10 a.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

