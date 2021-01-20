Wednesday is last day for antigen testing at Memorial High School
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is reminding residents that Wednesday is the last day for a COVID-19 antigen test at Memorial High School.
The site will be open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
The test is for people over the age of five that do not have COVID-19 symptoms, attend, live or work in a group setting, interact with vulnerable populations and or someone who traveled recently and may have been in close contact to an exposure.
