Wednesday is last day for antigen testing at Memorial High School

Eau Claire County Health Department
Eau Claire County Health Department(weau)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is reminding residents that Wednesday is the last day for a COVID-19 antigen test at Memorial High School.

The site will be open until 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

The test is for people over the age of five that do not have COVID-19 symptoms, attend, live or work in a group setting, interact with vulnerable populations and or someone who traveled recently and may have been in close contact to an exposure.

