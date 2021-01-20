Advertisement

WILL files lawsuit over Dane Co. gathering order in circuit court

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A conservative law group filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Dane County to challenge their gathering order.

The Wisconsin Institute for Liberty and Law (WILL) accuses Public Health Madison & Dane County of not having the legal authority to issue “sweeping restrictions” on residents in Dane County in relation to Emergency Order #12.

“This lawsuit asks the court to rein in the ability of local, unelected health officers to unilaterally issue sweeping restrictions,” said WILL Deputy Counsel Luke Berg.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi pushed back on the lawsuit Wednesday, saying that “now is not the time to go backwards.”

“Had this conservative group’s outdated ideology prevailed over the course of this pandemic, more of our Dane County neighbors would have needlessly suffered the ravages of Covid-19,” Pairisi said. “This conservative group’s last attempt to usurp common sense public health policy failed and this one will as well.”

Emergency Order #12 was issued on Jan. 11 and allows indoor gatherings of up to 10 people, so long as masks are worn and physical distancing guidelines are followed.

Additionally, the order allows outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people—a 25 person increase from the previous order—with physical distancing.

According to a news release, this lawsuit is similar to one that WILL filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court in November of 2020 to challenge Emergency Order #10. All indoor gatherings in Dane Co. were banned from that order and all outdoor gatherings were capped at 10 people.

In a 4-3 vote, the high court rejected WILL’s request that it bypass lower courts and take up its case.

In his majority opinion, Justice Brian Hagedorn emphasized the Supreme Court isn’t designed to take up cases in the first instance, a job meant for circuit courts.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Gavel
Osseo man charged with theft by contractor
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue
The Orchard Hills development includes 116 new homes over 235 acres near Lowes Creek off County...
Town of Washington residents speak out against proposed development
In this booking photo provided by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in...
Wisconsin pharmacist accused of destroying COVID-19 vaccines charged with misdemeanor

Latest News

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
LIVE: Biden takes the helm as president: ‘Democracy has prevailed’
CVTC
Chippewa Valley Technical College cancels classes due to “network outage”
UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisconsin (1/20/21)
Skywarn 13 Forecast on Hello Wisconsin (1/20/21)