Community COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Feb. 1 in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Prevea Health is partnering with Jacob’s Well Church in Lake Hallie to launch a community COVID-19 vaccination clinic beginning Monday, February 1.

The Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church, 3211 N. 50th Ave., Lake Hallie, will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to all community members eligible for the vaccine under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

Currently, frontline health care personnel, residents in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, police and fire personnel and adults ages 65 and older can make an appointment for vaccination. For the latest on who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin, Prevea Health encourages everyone to regularly check the DHS website by clicking here.

Appointments are required for the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church. Prevea encourages patients and members of the public to create a MyPrevea account. Click here to create an account as this is where vaccine scheduling is available. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account or to receive a vaccine at the Prevea community vaccination location.

You can also call 1-(833)-344-4373 for assistance. Appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply that is provided by Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Prior to the opening of the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Jacob’s Well Church on Feb. 1 - those eligible for vaccination can make appointments with Prevea Health to be vaccinated at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.

