CVTC Adjusts Start of Spring Semester Working to Prepare Systems for New and Continuing Students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) - In a special meeting with executive leadership at Chippewa Valley Technical College today, the decision was made to adjust the start of the spring semester to Wednesday, January 27, instead of Monday, January 25. This decision was made in light of an unexpected network disruption this week, which affected multiple systems used by students, faculty, and staff.

All factors were considered in the decision, including system accessibility, student communication and available support services.

“A positive opportunity for our students to receive the education they desire and deserve is our top priority. This adjustment will help us better prepare our new and continuing students for the first days of the new semester. We continue to work diligently to provide our students the high-quality education they have come to expect of CVTC,” said President Barker.

As the systems at CVTC are restored, the ability to register students for courses and provide access to schedules and support services including financial aid processing, will contribute to the ability to start the semester off on the right foot. Students will begin their semester on January 27, utilizing their Wednesday schedule. CVTC support teams will also work with new applicants to get them prepared for the spring semester. CVTC faculty and staff are available to assist and support all students as we begin and progress through the term.

Despite the delay to the spring term, any classes already in session will proceed including Law Enforcement Academy, fire and EMS training, and other ongoing classes.

