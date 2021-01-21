Advertisement

Family Video stores closing all locations

Family Video
Family Video(WEAU)
By Janis Harper
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Less than two years after consolidating two stores into one, Family Video is closing for good.

The company combined its Madison Street and Golf Road locations into a store on London Road in 2018.

In a post dated Jan. 5, company president Keith Hoogland announced that all Family Video locations would be closing.

In its heyday the company operated more than 800 stores with 10,000 employees.

Hoogland pointed to the COVID-19 for a lack of new releases and a drop in foot traffic.

Family Video was the last of major brick and mortar video rental retailers to stay in business after the introduction of Netflix and video streaming services.

Stores in more than 15 states are now closing, including 23 in Wisconsin.

Eau Claire store manager Karen Spann told WEAU the store currently has four employees. Three of them were from the store consolidation, the fourth transferred after the Menomonie store closed.

Spann says all Family Video stores will be closed by February 28, but closures could happen sooner if a store sells out of inventory.

