Advertisement

Former presidents team up on video honoring Biden

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three former presidents honored President Joe Biden as America’s new leader in a joint video Wednesday -- as Biden began his term in office.

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sent a joint message wishing Biden well and emphasizing his call for national unity.

They appeared side by side in the video message, which was recorded as part of the “Celebrating America” inauguration concert.

Notably absent from the video was former president Donald Trump, who became the first president since 1869 not to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Biden said Wednesday Trump left him a “very generous letter” but would not immediately reveal the letter’s contents.

Trump did not name Biden in his farewell address, but said he wished the “new administration great luck and great success.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Kairys
Green Bay mom convicted in baby’s child abuse death sentenced to 10 years in prison
Court documents show 34-year-old Amanda Eyman of Barron County is accused of offering her...
Barron County woman charged with attempted child trafficking
Sign posted on CVTC building door
Chippewa Valley Technical College cancels classes due to “network outage”
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Committee hearing on Buttigieg's Transportation nomination
President Joe Biden signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House on...
Biden revokes Trump report promoting ‘patriotic education’
Lottery officials say the single winning ticket was sold in Maryland, matching all six numbers...
Powerball jackpot winner worth $731.1M sold in Maryland
The president also signed an executive order that imposes a mask mandate for those on federal...
Biden to sign virus measures, requires mask use to travel
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims decline to a still-high 900,000