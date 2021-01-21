Advertisement

Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in NY

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter crash in a western New York town.

The craft, a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, New York, a rural town south of Rochester.

Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, says it flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.

The circumstances were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Osseo man charged with theft by contractor
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
A 17-year-old dug out a snow cave after he got separated from his family while snowmobiling.
Teen snowmobiler builds snow cave to wait for rescue
Sarah Kairys
Green Bay mom convicted in baby’s child abuse death sentenced to 10 years in prison
The Orchard Hills development includes 116 new homes over 235 acres near Lowes Creek off County...
Town of Washington residents speak out against proposed development

Latest News

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire nursing student Sabrina Wilson volunteering at a COVID-19...
UWEC nursing students volunteer at COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Members of the Proud Boys, including organizer Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the...
Proud Boy organizer arrested in Florida over riot at Capitol
State superintendent candidates
State superintendent candidate forum
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president on Wednesday.
Vice President Harris: A new chapter opens in US politics